Exelon (EXC) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Exelon Corporation EXC is expected to release second-quarter 2022 earnings on Aug 3. The utility delivered an average negative earnings surprise of 7.73% for the last four reported quarters.



Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement.

Factors to Note

Exelon’s second-quarter earnings are likely to have gained from cost management, strong demand from commercial and industrial customers, and decoupled distribution rates, which reduce volumetric risk.



Exelon’s second-quarter earnings are likely to have benefitted from new rates effective in service territories of its unit, Commonwealth Edison, PECO Energy Company and Atlantic City Electric.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues and earnings per share is pegged at $4.12 billion and 46 cents, respectively. The bottom-line projection indicates a decline of 48.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure and the top-line estimate suggests a 47.9% year-over-year decline.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Exelon Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Exelon Corporation price-eps-surprise | Exelon Corporation Quote

Earnings ESP: Exelon’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Exelon carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider players from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the to-be-reported quarter.



WEC Energy Group WEC is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports second-quarter results on Aug 2. WEC has an Earnings ESP of +0.08% and a Zacks Rank of #2 at present.



WEC Energy’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is currently pegged at 6.08%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WEC’s 2022 and 2023 EPS indicates 6.3% and 5.4% year-over-year growth, respectively.



Entergy Corporation ETR is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports second-quarter results on Aug 3. ETR has an Earnings ESP of +0.35% and a Zacks Rank of #3 at present.



Entergy’s long-term earnings growth is currently pegged at 6.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ETR’s 2022 and 2023 EPS indicates 5.6% and 5.9% year-over-year growth, respectively.



Consolidated Edison ED is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports second-quarter results on Aug 4. ED has an Earnings ESP of +1.15% and a Zacks Rank of #3 at present.



Consolidated Edison’s long-term earnings growth is currently pegged at 2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ED’s 2022 and 2023 EPS indicates 2.3% and 7.7% year-over-year growth, respectively.



