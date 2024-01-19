Exelon (EXC) to Gain From Investments & Cost Management

Exelon Corporation EXC, with its investments in regulated utility operations for grid modernization, electric transmission and efficient debt management, is expected to be a consistent performer in its industry over the long run.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock delivered an average four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.77%. Its long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is currently pegged at 5.64%. Moreover, its current dividend yield of 4.05% is better than its industry average of 3.56%.

Tailwinds

Exelon invests substantially in infrastructure projects and plans to invest nearly $31.3 billion during the 2023-2026 period in regulated utility operations for grid modernization and increase the resilience of its infrastructure for customers’ benefit. The company is going to invest $20.8 billion in electric distribution, $6.7 billion in electric transmission and $3.9 billion in gas delivery in the 2023-2026 time frame.



The generation business separation will allow Exelon’s management to concentrate on the transmission and distribution of clean energy. The installation of a new 69-13 kV substation, investing $130 million in Philadelphia at the Civic Terminal Yard, is expected to improve distribution and transmission reliability, increase flood resiliency and enable PECO to supply additional capacity to the growing area.



Utility customers across Exelon’s service territories benefited from the tax reforms, energy efficiency programs and cost-saving initiatives undertaken by the company.

Headwinds

Exelon’s energy delivery businesses are highly regulated and could be subject to regulatory and legislative actions that adversely affect their operations or financial results. Equipment or facility failures, specifically if the smart grid or other technologies in the service territory fail to perform as intended, will hamper uninterrupted services to customers, and as a consequence, financial results could be negatively impacted.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the same industry are NiSource NI and NRG Energy NRG, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Consolidated Edition ED, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



NiSource, NRG Energy and Consolidated Edison delivered an average earnings surprise of 5.59%, 4.73% and 6.13%, respectively, in the last four quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings per share of NiSource, NRG Energy and Consolidated Edison has moved up 0.58%, 10.96% and 0.38%, respectively, in the past 60 days.





Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Exelon Corporation (EXC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NiSource, Inc (NI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.