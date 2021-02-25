Exelon (EXC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.55, changing hands as low as $38.95 per share. Exelon Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EXC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EXC's low point in its 52 week range is $29.28 per share, with $48.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.44. The EXC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

