Exelon (EXC) Q4 Earnings on Par With Estimates, Revenues Beat

Exelon Corporation’s EXC fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of 43 cents per share are on par with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The earnings of the company improved 10.2% from the year-ago level.



On a GAAP basis, fourth-quarter earnings were 43 cents per share compared with 31 cents in the year-ago quarter.



In 2022, operating earnings per share were $2.27, up 24.1% from $1.83 in 2021. The earnings per share were within the guidance range of $2.21-$2.29 per share.

Total Revenues

Exelon's fourth-quarter total revenues of $4,667 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,520 million by 3.2%. The top line was 5.5% higher than the year-ago figure of $4,424 million.

Exelon Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Exelon Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Exelon Corporation Quote

Highlights of the Release

Exelon's fourth-quarter total operating expenses increased 1.5% year over year to $3.95 billion. The increase was due to higher operating and maintenance expenses.



Operating income was $710 million, up 36% year over year.



Interest expenses totaled $365 million, up 19.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents were $407 million as of Dec 31, 2022 compared with $672 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



Long-term debt was $35,272 million as of Dec 31, 2022 compared with $30,749 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



Cash provided by operating activities in 2022 was $4,870 million compared with $3,012 million in 2021.

Guidance

Exelon provided 2023 earnings guidance in the range of $2.30-$2.42 per share. The midpoint of the guided range is $2.36, which is on par with the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same period. The company reaffirmed 6-8% long-term earnings per share growth for the 2022-2026 time period.



Exelon expects its capital expenditure for the 2023-2026 time period to be $31.3 billion to meet customer requirements and further strengthen its transmission and distribution operations.

Zacks Rank

Exelon has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Releases

NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 51 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 50 cents by 2%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NEE’s 2023 earnings per share is $3.12, implying year-over-year growth of 7.6%.



Dominion Energy Inc. D reported fourth-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $1.06 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 per share by 2.9%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dominion’s 2023 earnings per share is $4.02, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 2.2%.



Xcel Energy Inc. XEL posted fourth-quarter 2022 operating earnings of 69 cents per share, which were on par with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for XEL’s 2023 earnings per share is $3.37, suggesting year-over-year growth of 6.31%.







Is THIS the Ultimate New Clean Energy Source? (4 Ways to Profit)

The world is increasingly focused on eliminating fossil fuels and ramping up use of renewable, clean energy sources. Hydrogen fuel cells, powered by the most abundant substance in the universe, could provide an unlimited amount of ultra-clean energy for multiple industries.

Our urgent special report reveals 4 hydrogen stocks primed for big gains - plus our other top clean energy stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Exelon Corporation (EXC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.