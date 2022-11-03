Exelon (EXC) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Miss

Exelon Corporation’s EXC third-quarter 2022 earnings of 75 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 72 cents by 4.2%. The earnings of the company also improved 41.5% from the year-ago level.



On a GAAP basis, third-quarter earnings were 68 cents per share compared with 47 cents in the year-ago quarter. The difference between GAAP and operating earnings per share was due to asset impairments and income-tax-related adjustments.

Total Revenues

Exelon's third-quarter total revenues of $4,845 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,007 million by 3.2%. The top line was 0.4% lower than the year-ago figure of $4.863 million.

Highlights of the Release

Exelon's third-quarter total operating expenses decreased 6.6% year over year to $3.83 billion. The decline was due to a drop in purchased power and fuel expenses.



Operating income was $1,011 million, up 33.7% year over year.



Interest expenses totaled $365 million, up 12.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents were $446 million as of Sep 30, 2022, compared with $672 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



Long-term debt was $35,283 million as of Sep 30, 2022, compared with $30,749 million as of Dec 31, 2021. During the quarter, the company issued 12.995 million shares and utilized the proceeds and cash balances to repay $575 million in borrowing under a credit facility.



Cash provided (used in) for operating activities for the first nine months of 2022 was $4,141 million, on par with the same period last year.

Guidance

Exelon has narrowed its 2022 earnings guidance in the range of $2.21-$2.29 per share from an earlier expectation of $2.18-$2.32 per share. The mid-point of the revised guided range is $2.25, lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.27 per share for the same period. The company reaffirmed 6-8% long-term earnings per share growth for 2021-2025 time period.

Zacks Rank

Exelon has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

Other Releases

FirstEnergy Corporation FE delivered third-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 79 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 77 cents by 2.6%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FE’s fourth-quarter earnings per share is 53 cents, indicating growth of 3.92% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 85 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 79 cents by 7.6%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NEE’s fourth-quarter earnings per share is 56 cents, implying growth of 36.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



Xcel Energy Inc. XEL posted third-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $1.18 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.7%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for XEL’s fourth-quarter earnings per share is 67 cents, suggesting growth of 15.5% from the year-ago quarter’s actuals.

