Exelon (EXC) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts expect Exelon (EXC) to post quarterly earnings of $0.67 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates no change from the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected to be $6.07 billion, up 1.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 2.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Exelon metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating revenues- ComEd' will reach $2.23 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.7%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating revenues- PECO' should come in at $1.07 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating revenues- BGE' reaching $1.01 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +8.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating revenues- PHI' will reach $1.79 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.7%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Natural gas revenues- BGE' at $173.58 million. The estimate points to a change of +80.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Electric revenues- DPL' will likely reach $437.61 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.7% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Electric revenues- ACE' stands at $485.84 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Electric revenues- PHI' will reach $1.75 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +0.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Natural gas revenues- PHI' should arrive at $35.82 million. The estimate points to a change of +49.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Natural gas revenues- PECO' of $117.57 million. The estimate points to a change of +75.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Electric revenues- BGE' to come in at $870.16 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.1%.

Analysts forecast 'Electric revenues- PECO' to reach $952.91 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.8% year over year.



Exelon shares have witnessed a change of -0.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EXC is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

