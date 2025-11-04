Exelon (EXC) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Exelon (EXC) reported $6.71 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 9%. EPS of $0.86 for the same period compares to $0.71 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.35 billion, representing a surprise of +5.62%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.16%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.76.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Operating revenues- PECO : $1.18 billion versus $1.12 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.6% change.

: $1.18 billion versus $1.12 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.6% change. Operating revenues- ComEd : $2.28 billion compared to the $2.23 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.1% year over year.

: $2.28 billion compared to the $2.23 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.1% year over year. Operating revenues- BGE : $1.21 billion versus $1.14 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.8% change.

: $1.21 billion versus $1.14 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.8% change. Operating revenues- PHI : $2.05 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.85 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.2%.

: $2.05 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.85 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.2%. Electric revenues- ComEd : $2.28 billion compared to the $2.23 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.1% year over year.

: $2.28 billion compared to the $2.23 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.1% year over year. Electric revenues- ACE : $570 million versus $490.93 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.6% change.

: $570 million versus $490.93 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.6% change. Electric revenues- DPL : $464 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $446.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.7%.

: $464 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $446.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.7%. Electric revenues- Pepco : $992 million versus $861.65 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.2% change.

: $992 million versus $861.65 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.2% change. Natural gas revenues- PECO : $83 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $135.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.6%.

: $83 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $135.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.6%. Electric revenues- BGE : $1.09 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $950 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18%.

: $1.09 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $950 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18%. Electric revenues- PECO : $1.1 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $976.8 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.3%.

: $1.1 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $976.8 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.3%. Natural gas revenues- BGE: $125 million compared to the $208.76 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.2% year over year.

Here is how Exelon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Exelon have returned +1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

