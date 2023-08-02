Exelon (EXC) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Exelon (EXC) reported $4.82 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.7%. EPS of $0.41 for the same period compares to $0.44 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.38 billion, representing a surprise of +9.89%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.40.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Exelon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Operating revenues- ComEd [$M] : $1.90 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.43 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33.4%.

: $1.90 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.43 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33.4%. Operating revenues- PECO [$M] : $828 million versus $857.25 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.5% change.

: $828 million versus $857.25 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.5% change. Operating revenues- BGE [$M] : $797 million versus $840.84 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.4% change.

: $797 million versus $840.84 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.4% change. Operating revenues- PHI : $1.31 billion compared to the $1.26 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.9% year over year.

: $1.31 billion compared to the $1.26 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.9% year over year. Electric revenues- ACE : $317 million compared to the $316.95 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $317 million compared to the $316.95 million average estimate based on two analysts. Electric revenues- DPL : $320 million compared to the $308.66 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $320 million compared to the $308.66 million average estimate based on two analysts. Electric revenues- BGE : $672 million compared to the $669.40 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $672 million compared to the $669.40 million average estimate based on two analysts. Electric revenues- PECO : $719 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $728.15 million.

: $719 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $728.15 million. Electric revenues- ComEd : $1.90 billion versus $1.38 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1.90 billion versus $1.38 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Electric revenues- Pepco : $642 million compared to the $601.86 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $642 million compared to the $601.86 million average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- ComEd : $251 million versus $245.96 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $251 million versus $245.96 million estimated by two analysts on average. Adjusted Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- PHI: $115 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $115.31 million.

Shares of Exelon have returned +1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

