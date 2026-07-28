Exelon (EXC) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts forecast that Exelon (EXC) will report quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 10.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $5.72 billion, exhibiting an increase of 5.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 3.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Exelon metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating revenues- PHI' will likely reach $1.61 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.7% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Operating revenues- BGE' to reach $1.05 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.8% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Operating revenues- PECO' to come in at $1.05 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating revenues- ComEd' reaching $1.97 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +7.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- ComEd' should arrive at $290.77 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $228.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- PHI' at $146.16 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $144.00 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- BGE' will reach $49.49 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $55.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- PECO' of $122.24 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $136.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Exelon shares have remained unchanged versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), EXC will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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