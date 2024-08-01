Exelon (EXC) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y

Exelon Corporation’s EXC second-quarter 2024 earnings of 47 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 40 cents by 17.5%. Earnings also increased from the year-ago level of 41 cents.



On a GAAP basis, earnings were 45 cents per share compared with 34 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Total Revenues

Exelon's reported revenues of $5.36 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.98 billion by 7.6%. The top line was 11.2% higher than the year-ago figure of $4.82 billion.

Exelon Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Exelon Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Exelon Corporation Quote

Highlights of the Release

On Jun 10, 2024, the MDPSC issued an order approving an incremental increase in Pepco's electric distribution rates of $45 million for the 12-month period ending Mar 31, 2025, reflecting a return on equity of 9.5%. The MDPSC did not approve electric distribution rate increases for 2025, 2026 and the nine-month extension period in 2027.



Exelon's total operating expenses increased 8.3% year over year to $4.46 billion.



Operating income amounted to $913 million, up 29.7% year over year.



Interest expenses totaled $483 million, down 49.2% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $934 million as of Jun 30, 2024, compared with $445 million as of Dec 31, 2023.



Long-term debt was $43 billion as of Jun 30, 2024, compared with $39.7 billion as of Dec 31, 2023.



Cash provided by operating activities in the first six months of 2024 totaled $2.45 billion compared with $1.76 million in the year-ago period.

Guidance

Exelon continues to expect earnings in the range of $2.40-$2.50 per share for 2024. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pinned at $2.43 per share, lower than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.

Zacks Rank

Exelon has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Releases

ONE Gas, Inc. OGS is slated to report second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 5, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 49 cents per share.



OGS’ long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 5%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 0.9% in the past four quarters.



NiSource Inc. NI is set to report second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 7, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 15 cents per share.



NI’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 6.8% in the past four quarters.



NRG Energy, Inc. NRG is scheduled to report second-quarter results on Aug 8, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.30 per share.



NRG delivered an average earnings surprise of 4.2% in the past four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings is pinned at $6.61 per share.





5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Exelon Corporation (EXC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NiSource, Inc (NI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.