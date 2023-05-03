Exelon (EXC) Q1 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

Exelon Corporation’s EXC first-quarter 2023 earnings of 70 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 66 cents by 6.1%. The earnings of the company improved 9.4% from the year-ago level.



On a GAAP basis, first-quarter earnings were 67 cents per share compared with 49 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Total Revenues

Exelon's first-quarter total revenues of $5,563 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,519 million by 0.8%. The top line was 4.4% higher than the year-ago figure of $5,327 million.

Exelon Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Exelon Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Exelon Corporation Quote

Highlights of the Release

Exelon's first-quarter total operating expenses increased 0.7% year over year to $4.46 billion. The increase was due to higher power and fuel prices.



Operating income was $1,106 million, up 22.9% year over year.



Interest expenses totaled $412 million, up 21.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents were $522 million as of Mar 31, 2023 compared with $407 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



Long-term debt was $38,732 million as of Mar 31, 2023 compared with $35,272 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



Cash provided by operating activities during the first three months of 2023 was $484 million compared with $1,782 million in the corresponding period of 2022.

Guidance

Exelon reiterated 2023 earnings guidance in the range of $2.30-$2.42 per share. The midpoint of the guided range is $2.36, which is higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.35 per share for the same period. The company reaffirmed 6-8% long-term earnings per share growth for the 2022-2026 time period.



Exelon expects its capital expenditure for the 2023-2026 time period to be $31.3 billion to meet customer requirements and further strengthen its transmission and distribution operations.

Zacks Rank

Exelon has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Releases

NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE released first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 84 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 75 cents by 12%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NEE’s 2023 earnings per share is $3.11, implying year-over-year growth of 7.3%.



Entergy Corporation ETR reported first-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.14 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34 by 14.9%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ETR’s 2023 earnings per share is $6.69, implying year-over-year growth of 4.2%.



Xcel Energy Inc. XEL reported first-quarter 2023 operating earnings of 76 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 74 cents by 2.7%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for XEL’s 2023 earnings per share is $3.37, suggesting year-over-year growth of 6.31%.





The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Exelon Corporation (EXC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Entergy Corporation (ETR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.