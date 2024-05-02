Exelon (EXC) Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y

Exelon Corporation’s EXC first-quarter 2024 earnings of 69 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 70 cents by 1.43%. Earnings also decreased from the year-ago level of 70 cents.



On a GAAP basis, first-quarter earnings were 66 cents per share compared with 67 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Total Revenues

Exelon's first-quarter revenues of $6.04 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.7 billion by 6%. The top line was 8.6% higher than the year-ago figure of $5.6 billion.

Exelon Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Exelon Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Exelon Corporation Quote

Highlights of the Release

During the quarter, Pepco, a subsidiary of EXC, issued $675 million of its First Mortgage Bonds, consisting of $375 million of its First Mortgage 5.20% Series Bonds, due Mar 15, 2034, and $300 million of its First Mortgage 5.50% Series Bonds, due Mar 15, 2054.



Exelon's total operating expenses increased 10.6% year over year to $4.93 billion.



Operating income amounted to $1.11 billion, up 0.7% year over year.



Interest expenses totaled $468 million, up 13.6% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $720 million as of Mar 31, 2024, compared with $445 million as of Dec 31, 2023.



Long-term debt was $42.3 billion as of Mar 31, 2024, compared with $39.7 billion as of Dec 31, 2023.



Cash provided by operating activities in the first three months of 2024 totaled $992 million compared with $484 million in the year-ago period.

Guidance

Exelon expects earnings in the range of $2.40-$2.50 per share for 2024. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pinned at $2.41 per share, lower than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.

Zacks Rank

Exelon has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Releases

NRG Energy, Inc. NRG is scheduled to report first-quarter results on May 7, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 51 cents per share.



NRG delivered an average earnings surprise of 6.4% in the last four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings is pinned at $5.36 per share.



ONE Gas, Inc. OGS is slated to report first-quarter 2024 results on May 6, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.78 per share.



OGS’ long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 5%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 1.2% in the last four quarters.



Atmos Energy Corporation ATO is slated to report second-quarter fiscal 2024 results on May 8, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.62 per share.



ATO’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 1.2% in the last four quarters.





7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.2% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Exelon Corporation (EXC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.