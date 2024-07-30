Exelon (EXC) to Post Q2 Earnings: Here's What You Need to Know

Exelon Corporation EXC is scheduled to release second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 1, before market open. The company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 1.4% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider

Exelon’s second-quarter earnings are expected to have continued to benefit from its reduction in volumetric risk, as nearly 76% of its distribution revenues are decoupled.



During the quarter, new electric distribution rates were implemented in the service territories of Commonwealth Edison Company and Delmarva Power & Light Company. This is expected to have had a positive impact on EXC’s bottom line.



Earnings are also expected to have benefited from ongoing energy efficiency programs, large urban footprints in the densely-populated regions and cost-saving initiatives.

Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 41 cents per share, flat year over year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $5.01 billion, implying a year-over-year increase of 4%.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Exelon this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you will see below.



Exelon Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Exelon Corporation price-eps-surprise | Exelon Corporation Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -1.70%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Exelon carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors may consider the following players from the same industry as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



The AES Corporation AES is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports second-quarter results on Aug 1. It has an Earnings ESP of +10.2% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has moved up 22.2% in the past 30 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $3.2 billion, which implies a year-over-year increase of 4.7%.



Xcel Energy XEL is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports second-quarter results on Aug 1. It has an Earnings ESP of +6.12% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



XEL’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 6.39%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings has moved up 8.9% in the past 90 days.



TransAlta TAC is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports second-quarter results on Aug 1. It has an Earnings ESP of +20.00% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings has moved up 20% in the past seven days. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 174.7% in the past four quarters.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.





