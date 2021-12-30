Exelon (EXC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Exelon (EXC) closed at $57.35, marking a +1.24% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy company had gained 8.34% over the past month. This has outpaced the Utilities sector's gain of 4.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.11% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Exelon as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Exelon is projected to report earnings of $0.87 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 14.47%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.51 billion, up 4.8% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.78 per share and revenue of $34.58 billion, which would represent changes of -13.66% and +4.67%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Exelon. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.12% lower within the past month. Exelon is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Exelon has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.35 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.96, so we one might conclude that Exelon is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that EXC has a PEG ratio of 5.36. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Electric Power was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.62 at yesterday's closing price.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 115, putting it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

