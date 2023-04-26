Exelon (EXC) Declares $0.36 Dividend

Exelon said on April 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share ($1.44 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.36 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 9, 2023.

At the current share price of $42.77 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.37%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.28%, the lowest has been 2.64%, and the highest has been 7.16%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.92 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.99 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.66. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.06%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2000 funds or institutions reporting positions in Exelon. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 0.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXC is 0.32%, a decrease of 5.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.21% to 962,798K shares. The put/call ratio of EXC is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.98% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Exelon is 47.04. The forecasts range from a low of 44.44 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents an increase of 9.98% from its latest reported closing price of 42.77.

The projected annual revenue for Exelon is 19,564MM, an increase of 2.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.39.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 96,329K shares representing 9.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 90,928K shares, representing an increase of 5.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXC by 15.09% over the last quarter.

GQG Partners holds 33,249K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,363K shares, representing an increase of 35.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXC by 68.08% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 30,194K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,895K shares, representing a decrease of 8.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXC by 0.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30,146K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,553K shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXC by 8.71% over the last quarter.

VWELX - VANGUARD WELLINGTON FUND Investor Shares holds 27,112K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,562K shares, representing a decrease of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXC by 8.11% over the last quarter.

Exelon Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Exelon Corporation is an American Fortune 100 energy company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and incorporated in Pennsylvania. It generates revenues of approximately $33.5 billion and employs approximately 33,400 people.

