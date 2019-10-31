Exelon (EXC) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates, Narrows Guidance
Exelon Corporation’s EXC third-quarter 2019 operating earnings of 92 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 88 cents by 4.5%. The operating earnings also exceeded the guidance range of 80-90 cents. Also, the reported earnings were 4.5% higher than the year-ago figure of 88 cents.
The year-over-year increase in earnings was due to rate increases at PECO, BGE and PHI, lower operating expenses, and decrease in nuclear outage days.
On a GAAP basis, its quarterly earnings were 79 cents per share compared with 76 cents in the year-ago quarter.
Total Revenues
Exelon's total revenues of $8,929 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9,365 million by 4.6%. The top line also declined 5% from the year-ago figure of $9,043 million. The year-over-year decline in revenues was due lower contribution from Generation, BGE and ComEd businesses.
Highlights of the Release
Exelon's total operating expenses decreased 8.4% year over year to $7,559 million. The decline in total expenses was due to lower power and fuel costs, as well as operating and maintenance expenses.
Interest expenses were $409 million, up 4.1% from $33 million in the year-ago quarter.
In the first nine months of 2019, the company efficiently serviced more electric and natural gas customers than the comparable year-ago period.
Hedges
Exelon's hedging program involves safeguarding of commodity risks for expected generation, typically on a ratable basis, over a three-year period. The proportion of expected generation hedged as of Sep 30 was 96-99% for 2019, 84-87% for 2020 and 54-57% for 2021.
Financial Highlights
Cash and cash equivalents were $1,683 million as of Sep 30, 2019 compared with $1,349 million on Dec 31, 2018.
Long-term debt was $32,056 million as of Sep 30, 2019 compared with $34,075 million on Dec 31, 2018.
Cash from operating activities in the first nine months of 2019 was $5,399 million compared with $6,675 million in the comparable year-ago period.
Guidance
Exelon narrowed its 2019 earnings guidance to the range of $3.05-$3.20 per share from $3.00- $3.30.
Zacks Rank
Exelon currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.