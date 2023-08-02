Exelon (EXC) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, Aims to Invest $31.3B

Exelon Corporation’s EXC second-quarter 2023 earnings of 41 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 40 cents by 2.5%. Earnings of the company declined 6.8% from the year-ago level.



On a GAAP basis, second-quarter earnings were 34 cents per share compared with 47 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Total Revenues

Exelon's second-quarter total revenues of $4,818 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,385 million by 9.9%. The top line was 13.6% higher than the year-ago figure of $4,239 million.

Exelon Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Exelon Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Exelon Corporation Quote

Highlights of the Release

Through the first half of 2023, the company has deployed $3.6 billion of investments needed to lead the energy transformation for its customers. Exelon plans to invest $7.2 billion in the second half of 2023 to further strengthen its infrastructure.



Exelon's second-quarter total operating expenses increased 16.1% year over year to $4.11 billion. The increase was due to higher power and fuel prices.



Operating income was $704 million, up 1.4% year over year.



Interest expenses totaled $427 million, up 19.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents were $399 million as of Jun 30, 2023 compared with $407 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



Long-term debt was $39,492 million as of Jun 30, 2023 compared with $35,272 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



Cash provided by operating activities during the first six months of 2023 was $1,761 million compared with $3,240 million in the corresponding period of 2022.

Guidance

Exelon reiterated 2023 earnings guidance in the range of $2.30-$2.42 per share. The midpoint of the guided range is $2.36, which is higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.35 per share for the same period. The company reaffirmed 6-8% long-term earnings per share growth for the 2022-2026 time period.



EXC expects its capital expenditure for the 2023-2026 time period to be $31.3 billion for meeting customer requirements and further strengthening its transmission and distribution operations, as well as serving its 10 million customers efficiently.

Zacks Rank

Exelon has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Releases

NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE released second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 88 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 83 cents by 6%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NEE’s 2023 earnings stands at $3.11 per share, implying a year-over-year improvement of 7.2%.



FirstEnergy Corporation FE reported second-quarter 2023 operating earnings per share of 47 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 46 cents by 2.17%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FE’s 2023 earnings per share is $6.69, implying year-over-year growth of 4.9%.



Xcel Energy Inc. XEL reported second-quarter 2023 operating earnings of 52 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 55 cents by 5.5%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for XEL’s 2023 earnings stands at $3.34 per share, implying a year-over-year improvement of 5.4%.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Exelon Corporation (EXC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FirstEnergy Corporation (FE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.