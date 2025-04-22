Exelon Earnings Preview: What to Expect

With a market cap of $46.7 billion , Exelon Corporation ( EXC ) is one of the nation’s largest utility services holding companies, focusing exclusively on energy transmission and distribution. Through its six fully regulated utilities, Exelon delivers electricity and natural gas to a wide range of customers while investing in grid modernization, clean energy solutions, and emissions-reduction initiatives.

The Chicago, Illinois-based company is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 1. Ahead of this event, analysts expect the energy company to report a profit of $0.75 per share , up 8.7% from $0.69 per share in the year-ago quarter. It has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion. In Q4 2024, EXC beat the consensus EPS estimate by 8.5%.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect Exelon to report an EPS of $2.66, up 6.4% from $2.50 in fiscal 2024 .

Shares of EXC have soared 23.1% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 3.8% rise and the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund's ( XLU ) 16.1% return over the same period.

Shares of Exelon rose 1.3% on Feb. 12 following a strong Q4 2024 earnings report that exceeded expectations. The company reported EPS of $0.64 and revenue of $5.5 billion, beating the consensus estimates , driven by higher transmission and distribution rate increases at Pepco Holdings. Full-year adjusted EPS of $2.50 also came in at the upper end of the guided range. Additionally, Exelon raised its capital investment outlook to $38 billion through 2028.

Analysts' consensus view on Exelon’s stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 18 analysts covering the stock, seven recommend "Strong Buy," 10 suggest "Hold," and one "Strong Sell." As of writing, EXC is trading slightly below the average analyst price target of $46.33.

