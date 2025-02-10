EXELON Earnings Preview: Recent $EXC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

EXELON ($EXC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $4,789,753,633 and earnings of $0.60 per share.

EXELON Insider Trading Activity

EXELON insiders have traded $EXC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID GLOCKNER (EVP Compliance, Audit & Risk) sold 6,051 shares for an estimated $245,489

COLETTE D HONORABLE (EVP, CLO & Corporate Secretary) sold 1,463 shares for an estimated $59,353

EXELON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 528 institutional investors add shares of EXELON stock to their portfolio, and 434 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

EXELON Government Contracts

We have seen $17,112,468 of award payments to $EXC over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

