Dividends
EXC

Exelon Corporation (EXC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Exelon Corporation (EXC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.382 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EXC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that EXC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $43.84, the dividend yield is 3.49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EXC was $43.84, representing a -13.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $50.54 and a 49.71% increase over the 52 week low of $29.28.

EXC is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) and Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL). EXC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.43. Zacks Investment Research reports EXC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -4.76%, compared to an industry average of -2.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EXC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EXC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have EXC as a top-10 holding:

  • VanEck Vectors Uranium & Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR)
  • John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF (JHMU)
  • SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities (XLU)
  • First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU)
  • iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XLU with an increase of 15.53% over the last 100 days. NLR has the highest percent weighting of EXC at 7.56%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EXC

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular