Exelon Corporation (EXC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

Exelon Corporation (EXC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.382 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EXC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that EXC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $54.45, the dividend yield is 2.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EXC was $54.45, representing a -0.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $54.70 and a 41.96% increase over the 52 week low of $38.36.

EXC is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) and Southern Company (SO). EXC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.71. Zacks Investment Research reports EXC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -12.27%, compared to an industry average of 1.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the exc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EXC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EXC as a top-10 holding:

Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES)

VanEck Uranium Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities (XLU)

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU)

Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU).

The top-performing ETF of this group is UTES with an increase of 6.75% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EXC at 7.33%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.