Exelon Corporation (EXC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 05, 2021

Exelon Corporation (EXC) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.382 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EXC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that EXC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of EXC was $39.53, representing a -15.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.87 and a 35.01% increase over the 52 week low of $29.28.

EXC is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) and Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL). EXC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.01. Zacks Investment Research reports EXC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -9.89%, compared to an industry average of 5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EXC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EXC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EXC as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Uranium & Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR)

John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF (JHMU)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities (XLU)

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU)

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NLR with an increase of 5.14% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EXC at 6.52%.

