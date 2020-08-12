Exelon Corporation (EXC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Exelon Corporation (EXC) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.382 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EXC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that EXC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $37.9, the dividend yield is 4.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EXC was $37.9, representing a -25.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $50.54 and a 29.44% increase over the 52 week low of $29.28.

EXC is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) and Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL). EXC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.71. Zacks Investment Research reports EXC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -8.54%, compared to an industry average of -2.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EXC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EXC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EXC as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Uranium & Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR)

John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF (JHMU)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities (XLU)

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU)

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NLR with an increase of 26.75% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EXC at 6.61%.

