Exelon Corp. Raises Earnings Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Exelon Corp. (EXC) increased its year-end earnings guidance to $3.00 to $3.20 per share from $2.80 to $3.10 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $2.97. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third quarter adjusted operating earnings increased to $1.04 per share from $0.92 per share, a year ago. On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.87, for the quarter.

Third quarter operating revenue declined to $8.85 billion from $8.93 billion, previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $8.38 billion, for the quarter.

