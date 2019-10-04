US Markets

Exelon Corp unit files for bankruptcy protection

Contributor
Arundhati Sarkar Reuters
Published

Exelon Corp unit Agera Energy said on Friday it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and had agreed to sell its retail assets to Constellation.

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Exelon Corp EXC.O unit Agera Energy said on Friday it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and had agreed to sell its retail assets to Constellation.

The bankruptcy protection has been filed in the United States Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)

((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 1524; Reuters Messaging: arundhati.sarkar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular