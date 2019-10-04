Exelon Corp unit files for bankruptcy protection

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Exelon Corp EXC.O unit Agera Energy said on Friday it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and had agreed to sell its retail assets to Constellation.

The bankruptcy protection has been filed in the United States Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)

