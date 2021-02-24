Markets
EXC

Exelon Corp Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.76 per share

(RTTNews) - Exelon Corp (EXC) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that declined from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $360 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $773 million, or $0.79 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Exelon Corp reported adjusted earnings of $746 million or $0.76 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.6% to $8.12 billion from $8.34 billion last year.

Exelon Corp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $746 Mln. vs. $810 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.76 vs. $0.83 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $8.12 Bln vs. $8.34 Bln last year.

