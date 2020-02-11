Exelon Corp Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Exelon Corp (EXC) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $773 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $152 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Exelon Corp reported adjusted earnings of $810 million or $0.83 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.3% to $8.34 billion from $8.81 billion last year.

Exelon Corp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $810 Mln. vs. $559M. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.83 vs. $0.58 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.73 -Revenue (Q4): $8.34 Bln vs. $8.81 Bln last year.

