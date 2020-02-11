Markets
EXC

Exelon Corp Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Exelon Corp (EXC) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $773 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $152 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Exelon Corp reported adjusted earnings of $810 million or $0.83 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.3% to $8.34 billion from $8.81 billion last year.

Exelon Corp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $810 Mln. vs. $559M. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.83 vs. $0.58 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.73 -Revenue (Q4): $8.34 Bln vs. $8.81 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EXC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular