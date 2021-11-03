Exelon Corp Q3 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Exelon Corp (EXC) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.20 billion, or $1.23 per share. This compares with $0.50 billion, or $0.51 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Exelon Corp reported adjusted earnings of $1.07 billion or $1.09 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.7% to $8.91 billion from $8.85 billion last year.

Exelon Corp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $1.07 Bln. vs. $1.02 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.09 vs. $1.04 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.09 -Revenue (Q3): $8.91 Bln vs. $8.85 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.70 - $2.90

