Exelon Corp Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Exelon Corp (EXC) reported earnings for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $772 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $733 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Exelon Corp reported adjusted earnings of $900 million or $0.92 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.0% to $8.93 billion from $9.40 billion last year.

Exelon Corp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $900 Mln. vs. $856 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.92 vs. $0.88 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.89 -Revenue (Q3): $8.93 Bln vs. $9.40 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.