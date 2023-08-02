Exelon Corp Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Exelon Corp (EXC) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $343 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $465 million, or $0.47 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Exelon Corp reported adjusted earnings of $408 million or $0.41 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.7% to $4.82 billion from $4.24 billion last year.

Exelon Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $343 Mln. vs. $465 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.34 vs. $0.47 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.40 -Revenue (Q2): $4.82 Bln vs. $4.24 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.30 - $2.42

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.