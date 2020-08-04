Exelon Corp Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Markets
(RTTNews) - Exelon Corp (EXC) revealed a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.

The company's profit totaled $521 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $484 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Exelon Corp reported adjusted earnings of $536 million or $0.55 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.8% to $7.32 billion from $7.69 billion last year.

Exelon Corp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $536 Mln. vs. $583 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.55 vs. $0.60 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.43 -Revenue (Q2): $7.32 Bln vs. $7.69 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.80 - $3.10

