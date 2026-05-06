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Exelon Corp Q1 Sales Increase

May 06, 2026 — 07:10 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Exelon Corp (EXC) reported earnings for first quarter of $919 million

The company's bottom line totaled $919 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $908 million, or $0.90 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Exelon Corp reported adjusted earnings of $930 million or $0.91 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.9% to $7.242 billion from $6.714 billion last year.

Exelon Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $919 Mln. vs. $908 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.90 vs. $0.90 last year. -Revenue: $7.242 Bln vs. $6.714 Bln last year.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, the company has reaffirmed adjusted operating earnings guidance of $2.81 to $2.91 per share. It also confirmed the operating earnings per share compounded annual growth outlook near the top end of 5% to 7% from 2025 to 2029.

For fiscal 2025, Exelon had posted adjusted operating earnings per share of $2.77 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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