Exelon Corp Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Exelon Corp (EXC):

-Earnings: -$289 million in Q1 vs. $582 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.30 in Q1 vs. $0.60 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Exelon Corp reported adjusted earnings of -$60 million or -$0.06 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.36 per share -Revenue: $9.89 billion in Q1 vs. $8.75 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.60 - $3.00

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.