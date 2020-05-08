Markets
Exelon Corp Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Exelon Corp (EXC) reported earnings for first quarter that fell from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $582 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $907 million, or $0.93 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Exelon Corp reported adjusted earnings of $851 million or $0.87 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.7% to $8.75 billion from $9.48 billion last year.

Exelon Corp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $851 Mln. vs. $846 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.87 vs. $0.87 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.84 -Revenue (Q1): $8.75 Bln vs. $9.48 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.80 - $3.10

