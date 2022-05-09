Exelon Corp Announces Drop In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Exelon Corp (EXC) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $481 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $525 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Exelon Corp reported adjusted earnings of $634 million or $0.64 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.1% to $5.33 billion from $4.63 billion last year.

Exelon Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $481 Mln. vs. $525 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.49 vs. $0.53 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $5.33 Bln vs. $4.63 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: Adj; $2.18 to $2.32

