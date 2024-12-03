Exelon CLO Gayle Littleton to step down, Colette Honorable to succeed

Exelon (EXC) announced that it is consolidating the executive leadership team, with Gayle Littleton stepping down as executive VP, chief legal officer, or CLO, and corporate secretary, effective January 1, and assuming the role of special advisor to the CEO until March 31. Colette Honorable will assume responsibility for the legal department in an expanded role and will be named chief legal officer and corporate secretary. Honorable, currently executive VP, public policy and chief external affairs officer, will continue leading federal policy, regulatory affairs, and corporate giving for Exelon. Littleton joined Exelon in 2020 and led the transactional work and regulatory approvals required for the 2022 historic separation of Exelon’s generation and retail power business from its utility business, and she was responsible for the company’s response to ComEd’s deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice, successfully resolving related government investigations and significant litigation. She also has led Exelon’s litigation at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on the regulatory treatment of data centers that co-locate at generating stations.

