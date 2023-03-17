Exelon Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EXC

In trading on Friday, shares of Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.22, changing hands as high as $42.26 per share. Exelon Corp shares are currently trading trading flat on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EXC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EXC's low point in its 52 week range is $35.185 per share, with $50.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.14. The EXC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

