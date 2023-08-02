Exelon beats revenue estimates on strength in Illinois, Maryland business

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Exelon Corp EXC.O on Wednesday reported second-quarter revenue that beat Wall Street expectations on strong performance of its units that serve customers in Illinois and Maryland.

The company said consistent utility earnings in the quarter were driven primarily by rate increases at its local energy companies, which helped offset the impact of unfavourable weather and higher interest expense on demand.

Exelon is composed of BGE, ComEd, PECO, Atlantic City Electric, Delmarva Power and Pepco and a shared corporate services unit, Exelon Business Services Company.

ComEd, which is headquartered in Chicago with more than 4 million customers across the northern Illinois region, saw its quarterly adjusted earnings increase to $251 million, from $229 million in the year-ago period.

The segment saw a surge in sales to industrial and commercial customers.

Exelon's revenue stood at $4.8 billion, above estimates of $4.2 billion, as per Refinitiv.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported a profit of 41 cents per share, in line with analysts' average estimate.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((mrinalika.roy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.