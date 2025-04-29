Exelon Appoints Paul Bowers As Independent Board Chair

(RTTNews) - Exelon (EXC) announced that it appointed Paul Bowers as its Independent Board Chair, effective April 29. Bowers has been an Independent Director on Exelon's Board since 2021. The change comes at the retirement of outgoing Board Chair, John F. Young, who has served in the role since 2022.

Bowers also serves on the Board of Directors of Aflac as the Lead Non-Management Director. He also serves on the boards of EnviroSpark, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and Brand Safway.

