Exelixis' Zanzalintinib Improves Overall Survival In Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

June 23, 2025 — 10:05 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) announced positive topline results Monday from its Phase 3 STELLAR-303 trial in metastatic colorectal cancer.

STELLAR-303 is a phase III trial evaluating the combination of the company's investigational drug Zanzalintinib and Genentech's Tecentriq against Bayer's Regorafenib in previously treated metastatic colorectal cancer.

According to the trial results, Zanzalintinib in combination with Tecentriq showed a statistically significant overall survival benefit compared to Regorafenib in the intent-to-treat population.

The study enrolled 901 patients with previously treated, non-MSI-high metastatic CRC.

The combination therapy reduced the risk of death compared to standard-of-care regorafenib, marking the first pivotal success for zanzalintinib.

Exelixis noted no new safety signals in the trial, and secondary endpoints such as progression-free survival and response rate are also being evaluated.

CMO Amy Peterson stated that the company plans to present full data at an upcoming medical conference and will engage regulatory authorities on next steps. A separate analysis in patients without liver metastases is ongoing.

Zanzalintinib, also known as XL092 is an oral drug that is undergoing clinical studies. It could potentially be used to treat renal cell carcinoma or RCC. It is also being investigated across multiple solid tumor indications.

