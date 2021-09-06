Markets
Exelixis Says Two Senior Executives Passed Away

(RTTNews) - Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) announced that Gisela Schwab, the company's President, Product Development and Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer, passed away over the weekend. Schwab had been on a medical leave of absence since June 18, 2021. Gisela joined Exelixis in September 2006.

The company also said that Jon Berndt, the company's Senior Vice President of Sales, who passed away last Wednesday following a lengthy battle with cancer. Jon joined Exelixis in September 2015 following two decades of commercial biopharmaceutical experience.

