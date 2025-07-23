Exelixis' Q2 Earnings: Will Cabometyx Sales Drive Growth?

Investors will focus on lead drug Cabometyx’ performance when Exelixis ( EXEL ) reports second-quarter 2025 results on July 28.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales and earnings is pegged at $527 million and 63 cents per share, respectively.

Exelixis ’ Earnings Surprise History

Exelixis beat on earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 48.6%. In the last reported quarter, the company beat on earnings by 47.62%.

Factors at Play in Q2

Exelixis generates revenues from net product sales, license revenues and collaboration and service revenues.

Net product revenues have likely increased in the second quarter, driven by a rise in Cabometyx sales volumes and average net selling price.

Cabometyx is approved for advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) and previously treated hepatocellular carcinoma. The drug maintains its status as the leading TKI for RCC, both in the front-line IO+TKI market and the second-line monotherapy segment. The trend is likely to have continued in the second quarter.

In April 2025, the FDA approved the label expansion of Cabometyx for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with previously treated, unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic, well-differentiated pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (pNET).

Simultaneously, the drug was approved for adult and pediatric patients (12 years of age and older) with previously treated, unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic, well-differentiated extra-pancreatic NET (epNET). Additional updates on the same are expected.

This label expansion of Cabometyx has likely resulted in its incremental sales.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales of the drug is pegged at $527 million and our model estimate for the same is pinned at $511.3 million.

The board recently authorized the repurchase of up to an additional $500 million of the company’s common stock before Dec. 31, 2025. Exelixis plans to complete the currently ongoing $500 million stock repurchase program (announced in August 2024) in the second quarter of 2025 and commence repurchases under the newly authorized program thereafter.

The bottom line has likely gained from the ongoing share repurchases.

Operating expenses might have increased due to costs associated with the broader portfolio.

Apart from the quarterly performance, the focus is on pipeline updates. The company recently announced positive top-line results from the late-stage STELLAR-303 study.

Zanzalintinib is a third-generation oral TKI that inhibits the activity of receptor tyrosine kinases implicated in cancer growth and spread, including VEGF receptors, MET, AXL and MER.

The STELLAR-303 study met one of its dual primary endpoints, demonstrating a statistically significant improvement in overall survival (OS) for the intent-to-treat (ITT) population when treated with zanzalintinib in combination with Tecentriq compared with the current standard-of-care drug, regorafenib.

Exelixis stated that the trial will continue to a final analysis of the second primary endpoint — OS in the subgroup without liver metastases (non-liver metastases, or NLM).

What Our Model Predicts for EXEL

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for EXEL this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for Exelixis is +2.52% as the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at 63 cents per share, while the Most Accurate Estimate is pinned at 65 cents. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Exelixis Price Performance

The company’s shares have gained 33.5% year to date against the industry's decline of 1.1%.



