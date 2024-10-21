Exelixis price target raised to $34 from $27 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen analyst Yaron Werber raised the firm’s price target on Exelixis (EXEL) to $34 from $27 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm updated its model and corresponding estimates in conjunction with its Q3 earnings preview.
- Exelixis price target raised to $34 from $30 at RBC Capital
- Exelixis price target raised to $34 from $29 at JMP Securities
- Exelixis price target raised to $30 from $28 at Morgan Stanley
- Exelixis price target raised to $30 from $26 at Stifel
- Exelixis price target raised to $33 from $30 at Jefferies
