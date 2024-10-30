News & Insights

Stocks

Exelixis price target raised to $29 from $23 at Stephens

October 30, 2024 — 06:45 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Stephens analyst Sudan Loganathan raised the firm’s price target on Exelixis (EXEL) to $29 from $23 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares after the company reported Q3 results and provided regulatory and business updates. The firm remains on the sidelines as it waits to see the company’s ability to execute on “lofty” peak revenue goals set for Cabo and Zanza franchises post-litigation resolution, the analyst tells investors.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EXEL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EXEL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.