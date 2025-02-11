Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in oncology treatments, released its fourth-quarter 2024 financial results, revealing a substantial rise in both revenue and earnings. Announced on Feb. 11, 2025, the earnings release showcased Exelixis's performance amidst a challenging oncology landscape, with revenues surpassing year-over-year figures by 18.2%. The actual earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter were $0.55, a notable increase from the prior year's $0.33, reflecting the success of the company's primary revenue driver, cabozantinib. Despite these positive results, market competition and regulatory challenges are significant issues as Exelixis moves forward.

Metric Q4 2024 Q4 2023 Y/Y Change Non-GAAP EPS (Diluted) $0.55 $0.33 +66.7% Total Revenue $566.8M $479.7M +18.2% Net Product Revenue $515.2M $429.3M +20.0% GAAP Net Income $139.9M $85.5M +63.7%

Overview of Exelixis

Exelixis is known for developing cancer therapies, with cabozantinib being central to its commercial offerings. This drug, marketed as CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ, remains a critical component of Exelixis's revenue. The company focuses on leveraging existing medications while expanding research into new therapies, such as zanzalintinib. These efforts are crucial in maintaining its competitive advantage amid patent expirations and a crowded oncology market. Strategic partnerships further extend Exelixis's reach and diversify its development portfolio.

Recently, Exelixis emphasized the importance of its pipeline, including drugs like zanzalintinib, to drive future revenue growth. It plans to advance clinical trials that could unlock new markets and indications, strengthening its oncology presence. Additionally, Exelixis's partnerships provide the resources needed to diversify and expand its portfolio in a highly competitive field.

Quarterly Highlights

Exelixis's fourth-quarter financial results were driven by the success of cabozantinib, leading to a 20% increase in net product revenue, totaling $515.2 million. The company reduced research and development expenses from $1,044.1 million in 2023 to $910.4 million in 2024, resulting in improved profitability alongside increased revenue.

The fiscal year saw total revenues reach $2.17 billion, a jump from $1.83 billion the previous year. Strategic cost management contributed to its positive earnings, with administrative expenses also showing a year-over-year decrease.

Exelixis's efforts in developing its pipeline were a focal point of the earnings report. The company highlighted potential data milestones for new cancer treatments, which could enhance its product offerings and revenue streams. Key strategic partnerships with companies like Ipsen, Takeda, and Merck support these endeavors, broadening its research capabilities and mitigating market risks.

Looking Ahead

Looking forward, Exelixis has set a revenue forecast of $2.15 billion to $2.25 billion for 2025, with expectations of continued reliance on cabozantinib and emerging pipeline products, such as zanzalintinib. The company plans to capitalize on its existing portfolio while pushing forward in new therapeutic areas. Investors should monitor Exelixis's progress in regulatory approvals and the advancement of its clinical trials.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 938% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 177% for the S&P 500.*

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now…

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 7, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Exelixis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.