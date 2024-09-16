News & Insights

Exelixis Phase 3 CABINET Study Of Cabozantinib In Tumors Results In Progression Free Survival

September 16, 2024 — 10:28 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) Monday revealed positive data from the CABINET, a phase 3 pivotal trial evaluating Cabozantinib versus placebo in two cohorts of patients, with previously treated neuroendocrine tumors. The company said the data demonstrated a significant improvement in progression-free survival versus placebo in patients with advanced neuroendocrine tumors, including across key subgroups

One cohort added advanced pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors and one cohort with advanced extra-pancreatic NET.

The Phase 3 Pivotal CABINET Study results evaluating Cabozantinib will be presented at ESMO 2024 and published in New England Journal of Medicine.

Jennifer Chan, study chair for the CABINET trial said, "I'm encouraged by these final results showing that cabozantinib provided a clinically meaningful treatment benefit for patients with previously treated advanced neuroendocrine tumors, including across all major clinical subgroups. The findings suggest that cabozantinib has the potential to become a new standard of care for these patients greatly in need of new treatment options."

CABINET is a multicenter, randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled phase 3 pivotal trial that had enrolled a total of 298 patients in the U.S.

