Exelixis, Ipsen Reports Positive Phase 3 CONTACT-02 Study Data In Prostate Cancer

(RTTNews) - Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) and Ipsen (IPSEY) on Monday said the Phase 3 CONTACT-02 study evaluating cabozantinib in combination with atezolizumab in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) met one of the two primary endpoints.

In the CONTACT-study, 575 patients were enrolled, and half of them were treated with cabozantinib in combination with atezolizumab and the other half with a second novel hormonal therapy.

Results from the study showed that patients treated with the combination of cabozantinib and atezolizumab demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in one of the primary endpoints of progression-free survival (PFS).

The other primary endpoint was overall survival (OS). The company said a trend toward improvement of OS was observed, however, the data were immature and did not meet the threshold for statistical significance. The trial is expected to continue to the next analysis of OS as planned.

Exelixis added that safety profile of the combination of cabozantinib and atezolizumab was consistent with the safety profiles for each single medicine, and no new safety signals were identified with the combination.

