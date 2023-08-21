News & Insights

Markets
EXEL

Exelixis, Ipsen Reports Positive Phase 3 CONTACT-02 Study Data In Prostate Cancer

August 21, 2023 — 01:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) and Ipsen (IPSEY) on Monday said the Phase 3 CONTACT-02 study evaluating cabozantinib in combination with atezolizumab in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) met one of the two primary endpoints.

In the CONTACT-study, 575 patients were enrolled, and half of them were treated with cabozantinib in combination with atezolizumab and the other half with a second novel hormonal therapy.

Results from the study showed that patients treated with the combination of cabozantinib and atezolizumab demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in one of the primary endpoints of progression-free survival (PFS).

The other primary endpoint was overall survival (OS). The company said a trend toward improvement of OS was observed, however, the data were immature and did not meet the threshold for statistical significance. The trial is expected to continue to the next analysis of OS as planned.

Exelixis added that safety profile of the combination of cabozantinib and atezolizumab was consistent with the safety profiles for each single medicine, and no new safety signals were identified with the combination.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EXEL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.