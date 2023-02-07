Exelixis, Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL):

Earnings: -$30.2 million in Q4 vs. $95.2 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.09 in Q4 vs. $0.29 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Exelixis, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$10.2 million or -$0.03 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.12 per share Revenue: $423.9 million in Q4 vs. $451.1 million in the same period last year.

