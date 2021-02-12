Exelixis, Inc. Just Beat EPS By 11%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Shareholders might have noticed that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) filed its yearly result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 3.7% to US$22.07 in the past week. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$988m were in line with what the analysts predicted, Exelixis surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$0.35 per share, a notable 11% above expectations. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Exelixis after the latest results. NasdaqGS:EXEL Earnings and Revenue Growth February 12th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Exelixis' twelve analysts is for revenues of US$1.21b in 2021, which would reflect a substantial 22% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to ascend 20% to US$0.43. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.21b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.43 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$30.92, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Exelixis analyst has a price target of US$37.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$25.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that Exelixis' revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 22% increase next year well below the historical 39%p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this to the 552 other companies in this industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenue at 21% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while Exelixis' revenue growth is expected to slow, it's expected to grow roughly in line with the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$30.92, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Exelixis analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for Exelixis that you need to take into consideration.

