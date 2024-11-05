Exelixis general counsel Hessekiel sells 50,000 common shares

In a regulatory filing, Exelixis (EXEL) general counsel Jeffrey Hessekiel disclosed the sale of 50,000 common shares of the company on November 1 at a price of $34.13 per share.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on EXEL:
- Biotech Alert: Searches spiking for these stocks today
- Exelixis price target raised to $33 from $32 at Guggenheim
- Exelixis price target raised to $36 from $29 at BMO Capital
- Exelixis price target raised to $38 from $33 at Truist
- Exelixis price target raised to $36 from $33 at Piper Sandler
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.